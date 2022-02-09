Wednesday, February 9, 2022
India.Arie Praises Joe Rogan’s N-Word Apology and Realization, ‘It’s Not My Word to Use’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Don Lemon, India.Arie
Don Lemon interviews India.Arie on “CNN Tonight,” Feb. 8, 2022

*During an appearance Tuesday on “CNN Tonight,” India.Arie told host Don Lemon that she has accepted Joe Rogan’s apology for his repeated use of the N-word on his podcast, which prompted her to request that her music be removed from the streaming platform.

“I don’t think Joe Rogan is racist for using [the N-word],” she told Lemon. “I think he’s insensitive for using it.”

“So just don’t,” she continued.

Arie set things off by sharing a montage of Rogan using the N-word over several years of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. After it went viral, Rogan took to Instagram with an apology video, saying that in the clips, he was using the word in a second-hand manner, not in a racist context.

Arie told Lemon Monday, “I have to say, I did think he did a fine job with his apology.”

“He said a lot of the things I would want to hear someone say,” she continued. “The thing that stuck out for me most was when he said, ‘It’s not my word to use.’ And I think changed behavior is what we’re really looking for.”

Watch Arie’s CNN interview below:

Watch Rogan’s apology below:

 

