Wednesday, February 9, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Angela Bassett Reflects on Friendship with Late Music Legend Whitney Houston

By Ny MaGee
0

FILM ‘WAITING TO EXHALE’ BY FOREST WHITAKER (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

*Angela Bassett is reflecting on her friendship with the late-great Whitney Houston as the tenth anniversary of the singer’s death approaches. 

Houston and Bassett co-starred in the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale” and they formed a close friendship outside of filming.

“You know, working with Whitney…we were all such a fan,” Bassett told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier in 2020. “So to come to know each other, to play cards, to go bowling, to that regular simple joys of life stuff? It was great. It was an awesome opportunity.”

Bassett is remembering the music icon’s legacy in an interview with InStyle, in which the actress also spoke about how she has dealt with Houston’s death. 

READ MORE: Trailer Drops for Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Slave Docuseries

Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston / Getty

“The loss can be overwhelming, but I try to remain grateful for the moments I’ve had with them and for the contribution that they’ve made to my life and to culture. Instead of leaning into the loss, I lean into the blessing that their life was and will appear to be in spirit,” said Bassett. 

She added, “When you’re a person of faith, you know that we are much more than just flesh and blood. We’re spirit, heart, and soul as well. And we trust that those things remain with us.” Bassett was very close with the two stars and was meant to act with them on “Black Panther 2” and “Getting to Happy,” the sequel to “Waiting to Exhale.”

Houston died in 2012 from an accidental drowning caused by the effect of drugs, which contributed to Whitney’s heart disease, according to the coroner. 

Bassett paid tribute to Houston by directing the 2015 Lifetime film titled “Whitney,” which starred Yaya Decosta as the singer and Arlen Escarpeta portrayed Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown.

“I pondered the regret I’d feel if I didn’t do it,” Bassett told USA Today in 2015. “It was something very personal. It was almost impossible to articulate her death in the African-American community and the community at large — her beauty, her talent, her spirit. We were in love with her. Different media outlets reached out to me then, and I couldn’t say anything. It was too soon, too raw. When this (TV movie) opportunity came, it was a gift, a way I could say what I felt about her.”

Bassett and Houston were set to reunite on the big screen once more for the “Waiting to Exhale” sequel, “Getting to Happy.”

Previous articleTrailer Drops for Sixth and Final Season of ‘Saints and Sinners’ [WATCH]
Next articleFather, Son Charged After Firing Shots at Black FedEx Driver
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO