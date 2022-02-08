Tuesday, February 8, 2022
‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Banned by Dating App After Conning Women Out of Millions

By Ny MaGee
Simon Leviev — aka the “Tinder Swindler” / Credit: Instagram

*Israeli con artist Simon Leviev — aka the “Tinder Swindler” — is gonna have a hard time scamming women as he has been banned on all popular dating apps. 

First off, if you haven’t watched “The Tinder Swindler” on Netflix, it’s a must-see! The documentary centers on a group of women who were the victims of Leviev after meeting him on the Tinder dating pass. Leviev (born Shimon Hayut) conned women out of millions of dollars until one of them devised a clever plan to assist the police manhunt for Leviev put an end to his shenanigans. 

He was ultimately convicted on four counts of fraud and given a 15-month sentence. He spent only five months behind bars after being granted an early release and he remains in Israel.  

TMZ writes, “A rep for Match Group — owners of OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyofFish, OurTime, Meetic, Pairs, and Match — tells TMZ that Simon has been permanently banned from all of their properties … leaving him out of options when it comes to scamming women.”

Tinder announced that Simon has been banned from the dating app following an investigation, Variety reports.  

“We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases,” Tinder said in a statement.

Simon took to his Instagram Story Friday to proclaim that he intends on delivering his side of the story, according to reports.

The outlet also reported that Netflix is in talks with producers about turning The Tinder Swindler into a film.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

