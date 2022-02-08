Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Events

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s – Day 1 | ExclusivePHOTOS!

By [email protected]
Super Bowl Experience Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

*os Angeles, CA – A large crowd descended on downtown Los Angeles for the opening day of Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Lowe’s signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s is the NFL’s interactive football theme park, leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, February 13, 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

SoFi Stadium Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The Los Angeles Convention Center is the perfect venue to host this event, which is the size of a football field and more. Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s starts up again on Thursday, February 10-12, 2022

A sea of team’s regalia was on full display throughout the Convention Center. Hats, hoodies, jerseys, T-shirts, etc. representing several NFL teams were worn by fans from across the United States.

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s is a fun, fan-filled, family-friendly event. It was great to see the camaraderie of fans in attendance for opening day.

The lines to get in ran smoothly and quickly. Once inside, football fans were presented with an opportunity to have photos with and get autographs from current players and legends at the Super Bowl Experience Autograph Stage presented by Panini. NFL players on site were T. J. Houshmandzadeh (Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders), Torry Holt (St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots), Ronny Stanley (Baltimore Ravens), Shawne Merriman (San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills), Sam Donald (Carolina Panthers), and Chase Daniel (Los Angeles Chargers) to name a few. The events inside were games, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa and a chance to bid on highly sought-after autograph items from NFL legends. The auction was hosted by Hunt Auctions.

T. J. Houshmandzadeh: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Torry Holt: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Shawne Merriman: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Some of the interactive games consisted of two-minute drill, NFL training camp, QB scramble, FedEx Air Challenge, FedEx Ground Challenge, Lowe’s Field Goal Kick, NFL Extra Point Kick, Hail Mary, 40-Yard Dash, and UBER Eats Bench Press.

Lowe’s Field Goal Kick: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

40 Yard Dash: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

NFL Play 60 Zone featured engaging, interactive games for kids, arts and crafts, gear up and go, kick, run thrown and defend.

NFL Play 60 Zone: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Multiple fascinating exhibits were on display to educate and inform fans. AFC & NFC Championship Trophies, Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, NFL Locker Room, Oversize replicas of NFL Team helmets presented by Pepsi, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Collections of all Super Bowl Rings, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be presented on Thursday, February 10, 2022, during the NFL Honors.

Commissioner Roger Goodell Display: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Pro Football Hall of Fame Display: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tom Brady Locker: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Las Vegas Raiders Helmet: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Walter Payton Legend Display: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

I’m sure by now you have viewed and been captivated by the “Road to Super Bowl” commercial featuring NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, Victor Cruz and Terry Bradshaw, presented by Pepsi and Frito-Lay. I’m also certain that you can’t wait for additional episodes as well as the final slot of commercials during the Super Bowl.

Tostitos hosted Calle de Crunch, an in-person experience at L. A. Live on the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI. Doritos® and Tostitos® were given to fans in attendance. Several DJs were on deck spinning an eclectic soundtrack of beats. NFL Players Marcus Allen (Los Angeles Raiders & Kansas City Chiefs), Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) and Mark Sanchez (New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills) were on-site to talk about their NFL career and offer perspectives on the Super Bowl LVI. Marcus Allen and Austin Ekeler battled it out in an impromptu cook-off featuring Doritos® and Tostitos®, with Mark Sanchez serving as judge.

L. A. Live Atmosphere: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Doritos Classic Car: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Mark Sanchez, Marcus Allen and Austin Ekeler: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The fun starts again on Thursday, February 10-12, 2022. You don’t want to miss out on this historic occasion. For more information visit https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/super-bowl-experience.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music Reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

###

[email protected]
Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.

