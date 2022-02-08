Tuesday, February 8, 2022
SoCal Civil Rights Leaders to Announce Support for Brian Flores at SoFi Stadium

By Fisher Jack
Brian Flores former head coach
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

*A coalition of Southern California-based African American civil rights leaders will announce they support the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores the former coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Flores is currently suing the NFL and three specific teams for racially discriminatory hiring practices.

The civil rights leaders are also calling for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to replace the Rooney Rule and to ensure that former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick receives a  legitimate public  NFL tryout this year.

Kaepernick has been blackballed by NFL owners since 2026 when he took a knee to respectfully protest the unjust murders of citizens by law enforcement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The SCLC Calls for the Nation to Support NFL Coach Brian Flores

“The Rooney Rule has been nothing but a sham. It’s a smokescreen that has been used by NFL to give the appearance that they support diversity. In reality, it has been just the opposite as the owners continue to hire white coaches 95% of the time an NFL head coaching job becomes available.  We need a more just and equitable system in place with a timetable,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Ali added:

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated the NFL believes in fairness and that it’s not a racist organization but the NFL owners have treated former Quarterback Colin Kaepernick like a runaway slave. The NFL owners have acted like their plantation owners.  That’s why our coalition wants Kaepernick to have a legitimate chance to try out for an NFL team again unlike the sham tryout they previously tried to arrange (for Kaepernick).

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 am

Location:
SoFi  Stadium
The intersection of Pincay Drive and  Kareem Court
Inglewood CA

Sponsored by:
Project Islamic Hope
Southern Christian Leadership Conference
Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable

