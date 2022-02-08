SoCal Civil Rights Leaders to Announce Support for Brian Flores at SoFi Stadium

*A coalition of Southern California-based African American civil rights leaders will announce they support the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores the former coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Flores is currently suing the NFL and three specific teams for racially discriminatory hiring practices.

The civil rights leaders are also calling for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to replace the Rooney Rule and to ensure that former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick receives a legitimate public NFL tryout this year.

Kaepernick has been blackballed by NFL owners since 2026 when he took a knee to respectfully protest the unjust murders of citizens by law enforcement.

“The Rooney Rule has been nothing but a sham. It’s a smokescreen that has been used by NFL to give the appearance that they support diversity. In reality, it has been just the opposite as the owners continue to hire white coaches 95% of the time an NFL head coaching job becomes available. We need a more just and equitable system in place with a timetable,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Ali added:

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated the NFL believes in fairness and that it’s not a racist organization but the NFL owners have treated former Quarterback Colin Kaepernick like a runaway slave. The NFL owners have acted like their plantation owners. That’s why our coalition wants Kaepernick to have a legitimate chance to try out for an NFL team again unlike the sham tryout they previously tried to arrange (for Kaepernick).

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 am

Location:

SoFi Stadium

The intersection of Pincay Drive and Kareem Court

Inglewood CA

Sponsored by:

Project Islamic Hope

Southern Christian Leadership Conference

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable