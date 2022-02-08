Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Rep. Joyce Beatty says Rep. Hal Rogers Poked Her and Said ‘Kiss My Ass’

By Fisher Jack
Joyce Beatty - Hal Rogers (Getty for CNN)
Joyce Beatty – Hal Rogers (Getty for CNN)

*Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio said Tuesday that Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky poked her in the back and told her “kiss my a**” after she asked him to wear a mask before boarding the US Capitol’s subway system.

Beatty, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, said in a string of tweets, “Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.'”

“This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe,” Beatty continued. “@RepHalRogers, when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Atlanta DA (Fani Willis) on Trump: ‘We’re Not Here Playing A Game’ | VIDEO

Rogers told CNN Tuesday, “My words were not acceptable” and said he apologized to Beatty on the House floor and in a statement said he “expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”

His apology came after members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered on the House steps to condemn Rogers for “assaulting” Beatty and demand a public apology.

“It’s despicable that someone could physically and verbally assault another member of this chamber,” said Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, the first vice-chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. “We are here in solidarity to call on that member to formally apologize to our Chair, and to understand the seriousness of his actions, and the lack of decorum that he exhibited today.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries echoed that message, saying, “He needs to apologize, man up, apologize immediately, before this escalates to a place he doesn’t want this to go.”

“Who does Hal Rogers think he is? How dare he put his hands on anyone, man, woman or child? How dare he assault Joyce Beatty? How dare he jab her aggressively in the back? How dare he verbally attack her? How dare he say ‘kiss my a**’? Who do you think you are?” the New York Democrat added.

Beatty’s account of the exchange underscores the larger Democratic frustration with Republican lawmakers who have defied the stepped-up health protocols in the Capitol.

While masks aren’t mandated on the Capitol subway system, a number of House GOP lawmakers have been fined for refusing to wear masks in Congress. The fines are automatically docked from lawmakers’ paychecks.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

