Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine as Early Valentine’s Day Gift

By Ny MaGee
0

Nick Cannon (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Feed Your City Challenge)

*Nick Cannon has been gifted a new condom machine as an early Valentine’s Day following reports that he is expecting his 8th child with a new baby mama.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the machine packed full of Magnum condoms. 

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen — whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer. This will be Tiesi’s first child.

Meanwhile, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion last June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen was born in December 2020.

READ MORE:  Nick Cannon Gives Update on ‘Celibacy Journey’ Amid News He’s Expecting 8th Child [VIDEO] 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Cannon announced he was sticking to celibacy in October, but after news broke that he is expecting his 8th child, Cannon clarified his celibacy journey on his talk show last week. The actor and comedian said he decided to go celibate after learning about Tiesi’s pregnancy.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he said on the show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Cannon then admitted that he is no longer celibate, noting that he “almost made it to New Year”.

The “Masked Singer” host said criticism about the number of kids he has with multiple women “definitely affects me.”

“I try to always operate on the high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative or the lower frequency things…I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me,” said Cannon on his talk show.

Previous articleKelli Koins Comes to the Rescue of Sidepieces with ‘How to be A Better Jump-off’
Next articleBlack Out Night For Groundbreaking ‘Slave Play’ Hosted By Jeremy O. Harris | Get Tix Here!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO