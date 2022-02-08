Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine as Early Valentine’s Day Gift

*Nick Cannon has been gifted a new condom machine as an early Valentine’s Day following reports that he is expecting his 8th child with a new baby mama.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the machine packed full of Magnum condoms.

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen — whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer. This will be Tiesi’s first child.

Meanwhile, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion last June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen was born in December 2020.

Cannon announced he was sticking to celibacy in October, but after news broke that he is expecting his 8th child, Cannon clarified his celibacy journey on his talk show last week. The actor and comedian said he decided to go celibate after learning about Tiesi’s pregnancy.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he said on the show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Cannon then admitted that he is no longer celibate, noting that he “almost made it to New Year”.

The “Masked Singer” host said criticism about the number of kids he has with multiple women “definitely affects me.”

“I try to always operate on the high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative or the lower frequency things…I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me,” said Cannon on his talk show.