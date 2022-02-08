X Mayo & Michael Benjamin Washington Bring The Comedy in NBCs ‘American Auto’ | WATCH

Tuesday, February 8, 2022
By L.Marie
*NBC has a brand new comedy series “American Autoand this workplace comedy does not disappoint!

The show centers around a fictitious car company ran by a former pharmaceutical CEO who knows nothing about the auto industry. As the current employees try to adjust to their new boss and come up with cutting-edge new vehicles the jokes ensue. 

American Auto
AMERICAN AUTO (l-r) Michael Benjamin Washington as Cyrus, Tye White as Jack, X Mayo as Dori — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

There are moments of quick wit and drawn-out jokes that make you have that “no they didn’t” reaction! We had the chance to speak with two of the cast members – Michael Benjamin Washington and X Mayo.

“So many people do the abbreviated joke. [Writer Justin Spitzer] does the long drawn out one and says take your time,” said Washington about the comedic style for the show. We can all appreciate a layered joke. Just when you think you’ve heard the punch line, here comes more to keep the laughs going.  

The cast of “American Auto” is diverse.

“To see three African American principle series regulars, to see handicapable people. There are Asian Americans, Indian Americans, and all of these people are allowed to be a part of the comedy. Nobody is exploited but nobody is saved or salvaged either,” said Washington…in other words everybody can get it!  

American Auto
AMERICAN AUTO (l-r) Tye White as Jack, Ana Gasteyer as Katherine, Michael Benjamin Washington as Cyrus, Humphrey Ker as Elliot, X Mayo as Dori, Harriet Dyer as Sadie — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Taking a break from the comedic aspect of the show, we talked about hair. Yes, hair! X Mayo plays Dori – who is representing for the Black girls – switched up their hair like new underwear. This is worth mentioning because in 2022 Black actors still have a hard time with their hair on set. Not only to have hair that looks good but to have multiple fly hairstyles each episode is rare.

“I’m so glad I keep getting this question because I can highlight the baddest bi*** Kalin Spooner who is my hairstylist,” said X Mayo about her experience with the on-set hairstylists. She also made sure – with her lawyer – there would be someone on set that was on point with the hair.

Just about everything is on point with “American Auto” which airs Tuesdays at 8pm E/P on NBC.

L.Marie

