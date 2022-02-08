Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Mary J. Blige Listening Party for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Set for Friday Night – Feb 11 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Mary J Blige album release listening party - promo*Prior to this Sunday’s iconic Super Bowl half-time show, Mary J. Blige will be hosting her iHeart Radio Album Release Party for Good Morning Gorgeous exclusively on iHeart and FOX SOUL this Friday, February 11 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.

Good Morning Gorgeous is Mary J. Blige‘s 15th full-length studio album following 2017’s Strength of a Woman. She also teamed up with H.E.R. on the album’s title track “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Good Morning Gorgeous showcases 13 new songs, including guest appearances from artists like DJ Khaled, Dave East, Usher, Anderson .Paak and Fivio Foreign.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: On Second Thought – Dwayne Johnson Takes Back Support of Joe Rogan | VIDEO

WHAT:  Mary J. Blige is dropping her new album Good Morning Gorgeous and is celebrating its release with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

WHO: Iconic Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer and philanthropist, Mary J. Blige, a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment will be interviewed by long-time friend and iHeart Radio’s renowned host Angie Martinez.

WHEN:  Friday, February 11 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

WHERE:  Listen on iHeartRadio Stations and stream on FOX SOUL’s YouTube and YouTube TV channels (subscribe to receive notifications), Samsung TV+, Roku, Vizio, Tubi, and FOX SOUL’s native apps including IOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Dish Nation 

About iHeartMedia, Inc.
iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

ABOUT FOX SOUL
FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 62+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, FOX SOUL is home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, and more. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.

source: dkcnews.com

Fisher Jack

