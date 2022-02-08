Mary J. Blige Listening Party for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Set for Friday Night – Feb 11 | VIDEO

*Prior to this Sunday’s iconic Super Bowl half-time show, Mary J. Blige will be hosting her iHeart Radio Album Release Party for Good Morning Gorgeous exclusively on iHeart and FOX SOUL this Friday, February 11 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.

Good Morning Gorgeous is Mary J. Blige‘s 15th full-length studio album following 2017’s Strength of a Woman. She also teamed up with H.E.R. on the album’s title track “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Good Morning Gorgeous showcases 13 new songs, including guest appearances from artists like DJ Khaled, Dave East, Usher, Anderson .Paak and Fivio Foreign.

WHAT: Mary J. Blige is dropping her new album Good Morning Gorgeous and is celebrating its release with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

WHO: Iconic Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer and philanthropist, Mary J. Blige, a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment will be interviewed by long-time friend and iHeart Radio’s renowned host Angie Martinez.

WHEN: Friday, February 11 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

WHERE: Listen on iHeartRadio Stations and stream on FOX SOUL’s YouTube and YouTube TV channels (subscribe to receive notifications), Samsung TV+, Roku, Vizio, Tubi, and FOX SOUL’s native apps including IOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Dish Nation

