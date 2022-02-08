Mary Cosby Slams Reports She’s Been Booted From ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

*Mary Cosby is denying reports that she is exiting “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after two seasons.

Over the past week, multiple outlets have been reporting that the reality star’s time on the Bravo franchise has come to a conclusion. In particular, they’re citing a long-standing understanding that not showing up to tape the various shows’ reunion specials is grounds for dismissal. Cosby did not appear for the latest “RHOSLC” reunion.

And yet, Cosby herself says that the reports are not true. Replying to a story tweet from Page Six, which first reported the story on February 3, Cosby tweeted, “This Story Is Not True!” She went on to call it a “complete fabrication, a complete lie,” saying that she has “not spoke [sic] to anyone!”

One insider reportedly said that Cosby “knew her fate on the show by not attending the reunion.”

“Her tweet is surprising as she knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion,” an insider tells People.

Page Six reports that Cosby “became the laughingstock of Salt Lake City” after falsely denying that she is no longer a cast member.

“Mary looks like a fool,” an insider tells the outlet. “How are you going to break Bravo’s cardinal rule by skipping the reunion and then expect to be welcomed back with open arms? It doesn’t work that way.”

“It’s really puzzling that Mary would even try to shut it down on Twitter,” the source tells Page Six. “Doesn’t she realize the news was going to come out anyway once Season 3 premiered and she was nowhere to be found? She hasn’t filmed anything, and the cast was told weeks ago that she won’t be.”

During her time on the show, the God-fearing reality star was accused of running a cult at her Pentecostal church and she caught some heat for using racially insensitive comments.

On a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Meredith Marks confirmed that Cosby was “no longer on the show,” and Andy Cohen — executive producer over the “Housewives” franchise — did not deny her assertion.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.