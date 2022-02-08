Leslie Jones Claps Back Amid Olympics Conflict with NBC: ‘I’m Tired of Fighting’

*Actress and comedian Leslie Jones was reportedly told by NBC to end her tradition of live-tweeting the Olympics.

The network’s request comes a few days into the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

In a post on Instagram, Jones noted that the Beijing Games could be “my last Olympics I live tweet.”

“I know, another celebrity bitching,” Jones, 54, wrote in Monday’s post. “But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.”

OTHER NEWS: X Mayo & Michael Benjamin Washington Bring The Comedy in NBCs ‘American Auto’ | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg)

Jones didn’t specify who she was referencing but she tagged Olympics broadcaster NBC in one post. She also added, “I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya’ll love it. But now it’s gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow.”

In the caption of her post, Jones wrote, “Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star began live-tweeting about the Olympics during the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In the comment section of one of Jones’ IG posts, actress Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “Yeah your commentary is great and you should be doing this on Peacock like snoop and Kev!!!!!!”

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg highlight the Olympics for NBC’s Peacock.

“You think Kevin and snoop give a f— about athletes and Olympics? Honestly I think this should be my last one. Its frustrating,” Jones responded to Peete.

An NBC Sports spokesperson released a statement in which “a third-party error” is blamed for the Olympics conflict with Leslie Jones.

“This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her,” per the statement, as reported by PEOPLE.

Jones was part of NBC’s official commentator team in Brazil for the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and she reprised the role for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.