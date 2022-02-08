Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Leslie Jones Claps Back Amid Olympics Conflict with NBC: ‘I’m Tired of Fighting’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Actress and comedian Leslie Jones was reportedly told by NBC to end her tradition of live-tweeting the Olympics. 

The network’s request comes a few days into the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

In a post on Instagram, Jones noted that the Beijing Games could be “my last Olympics I live tweet.”

“I know, another celebrity bitching,” Jones, 54, wrote in Monday’s post. “But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.”

OTHER NEWS: X Mayo & Michael Benjamin Washington Bring The Comedy in NBCs ‘American Auto’ | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg)

Jones didn’t specify who she was referencing but she tagged Olympics broadcaster NBC in one post. She also added, “I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya’ll love it. But now it’s gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow.”

In the caption of her post, Jones wrote, “Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star began live-tweeting about the Olympics during the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In the comment section of one of Jones’ IG posts, actress Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “Yeah your commentary is great and you should be doing this on Peacock like snoop and Kev!!!!!!” 

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg highlight the Olympics for NBC’s Peacock.

“You think Kevin and snoop give a f— about athletes and Olympics? Honestly I think this should be my last one. Its frustrating,” Jones responded to Peete. 

An NBC Sports spokesperson released a statement in which “a third-party error” is blamed for the Olympics conflict with Leslie Jones.

“This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her,” per the statement, as reported by PEOPLE.

Jones was part of NBC’s official commentator team in Brazil for the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and she reprised the role for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Previous articleX Mayo & Michael Benjamin Washington Bring The Comedy in NBCs ‘American Auto’ | WATCH
Next articleEnslaved Chef Created Mac and Cheese, Thomas Jefferson Gets Credit For It
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO