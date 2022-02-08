THE REAL: A Salty Garcelle Beauvais Speaks on Thandiwe Newton’s Apology to Darker-Skinned Actresses | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Tuesday, February 8 , co-host Garcelle Beauvais reacts to actress Thandiwe Newton’s recent apology (watch it below) to darker-skinned actresses, causing some to question whether she was sincere or simply promoting her latest project.

Loni Love:

OK, well, check this out. Actress Thandiwe Newton opened up about her experience being a fair-skinned black woman in Hollywood. In a recent interview, she broke down when explaining the prejudices against dark-skinned women in the industry. She even went on to issue an apology on behalf of fair-skinned women. While many understood where she was coming from, others felt the apology should not be coming from her. Ladies, especially you Garcelle being an actress, how do you feel about this?

Garcelle Beauvais:

Is she promoting something?

Loni Love:

She’s promoting a movie.

Garcelle Beauvais:

No, I know that. Because I feel like she’s been in the industry for so long now she’s speaking out when this is supposed to be her last movie as an actress in this industry, right? I just feel like, when she was coming up a lot of things went to her because she was fairer skinned, because she was British and had that kind of side and I feel like if she felt that way and she says in her interview that her mom is dark-skinned, and therefore she feels that, she feels strongly now, but why were you taking those role back then?

Below is Thandiwe Newton’s apology.

