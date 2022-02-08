Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

THE REAL: A Salty Garcelle Beauvais Speaks on Thandiwe Newton’s Apology to Darker-Skinned Actresses | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

The Real (02-08-22)
The Real (02-08-22)

*On THE REAL airing Tuesday, February 8, co-host Garcelle Beauvais reacts to actress Thandiwe Newton’s recent apology (watch it below) to darker-skinned actresses, causing some to question whether she was sincere or simply promoting her latest project.

Loni Love:

OK, well, check this out. Actress Thandiwe Newton opened up about her experience being a fair-skinned black woman in Hollywood. In a recent interview, she broke down when explaining the prejudices against dark-skinned women in the industry. She even went on to issue an apology on behalf of fair-skinned women. While many understood where she was coming from, others felt the apology should not be coming from her. Ladies, especially you Garcelle being an actress, how do you feel about this?

Garcelle Beauvais:

Is she promoting something?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rep. Joyce Beatty Says Rep. Hal Rogers Poked Her and Said ‘Kiss My Ass’

Loni Love:

She’s promoting a movie.

Garcelle Beauvais:
No, I know that. Because I feel like she’s been in the industry for so long now she’s speaking out when this is supposed to be her last movie as an actress in this industry, right? I just feel like, when she was coming up a lot of things went to her because she was fairer skinned, because she was British and had that kind of side and I feel like if she felt that way and she says in her interview that her mom is dark-skinned, and therefore she feels that, she feels strongly now, but why were you taking those role back then?

Below is Thandiwe Newton’s apology.

This show is airing Tuesday, February 8 on THE REAL— check local listings.

Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues. Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships. Unlike other talk shows, these collective fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made The Real a daily destination for multicultural women. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.  Tenia L. Watson is executive producer and David Goldman is co-executive producer.
source: Neil Schuber – telepixtv.com

Previous article‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Banned by Dating App After Conning Women Out of Millions
Next articleSoCal Civil Rights Leaders to Announce Support for Brian Flores at SoFi Stadium
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO