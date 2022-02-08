Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Azealia Banks Drags Kanye for Bullying Daughter North, Addresses Joe Rogan Controversy

By Ny MaGee
Azealia Banks (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

*Azealia Banks is weighing in on Kim Kardashian’s co-parenting drama with Kanye West, and their eldest daughter TikTok usage. 

Banks called out Ye’s parenting and decision to publicly vent his frustrations on social media against his 8-year-old daughter, North West, using TikTok.

“This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion shit, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she’s some sort of criminal,” Banks said, refering to Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign speech where he revealed Kim considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child.

Banks said Ye’s fans make too many excuses for his wild antics, and recalled the time the rapper “had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f*cking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

“Kanye is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness,” Banks said. “Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass.”

In case you missed it, West took to Instagram last week to ask fans for divorce advice. He shared a screenshot of North West’s TikTok video and asked: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the 44-year-old captioned the image.”

Kanye previously expressed his concerns with North using the platform in an interview with Jason Lee. He said at the time, “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” Kanye said. “It was done without me knowing,” West said in reference to his oldest daughter having an account. 

“I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative,” said Kanye of what he believed his estranged wife is doing by allowing their daughter to have a TikTok against his wishes. “To say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me,” Ye said.

Word on the street is that Ye signed an agreement with Kim that prohibits him from having any say over anything his kids do.

Meanwhile, Banks has also addressed the Joe Rogan/Spotify controversy and noted that the popular podcaster is getting a “slap on the hand” for his racist language, as Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has defended the media personality.

“I’m still being punished as an adult for things I said as a kid and have repeatedly apologized for,” Banks wrote on her IG Stories. “This is not an attempt to garner sympathy, but if he gets the room to learn from ‘mistakes,’ and we are acknowledging that people deserve second chances and room to grow, I would’ve really benefited from having those same opportunities extended to me when I needed them most.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

