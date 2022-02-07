Monday, February 7, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Jewish’ Fried Chicken Recipe Resurfaces

By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / ABC

*Whoopi Goldberg is catching heat from white-identifying Jewish people in America for calling them white. She has been suspended from co-hosting “The View” for two weeks for commenting on the Holocaust. 

Amid the backlash, Goldberg’s (born Caryn Johnson) recipe “Jewish-American Princess Fried Chicken,” has resurfaced, further pissing off the Jewish community, according to the Daily Mail.

Goldberg wrote the recipe in 1993 for the charity cookbook “Cooking in the Litchfield Hills.” The New York Post obtained a copy of the book that contains recipes for Diane Sawyer’s “roasted potato skins with scallion dip” and Eartha Kitt’s “summer zucchini soup with nasturtium blossoms.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ for Controversial Holocaust Remarks

As reported by the New York Post, the cookbook contains “unfortunate humor” and the following cooking instructions:

Send chauffeur to your favorite butcher shop for the chicken (save the brown paper bag).

Have your cook 1) Melt equal parts oil and butter 3/4 deep in skillet over moderate heat.

2) Put flour, seasoned with remaining ingredients, into brown paper bag.

3) Rinse chicken parts and place in bag.

Then you tightly close top of bag (watch your nails) and shake 10 times.

Hand bag to Cook, go dress for dinner.

While you dress, have Cook preheat oven to 350 degrees and brown chicken slowly in skillet. When evenly browned, have Cook place chicken in dish in oven.

Have Cook prepare rest of meal while you touch up your makeup.

In about half an hour, voila! Dinner is served! You must be exhausted.

According to the Daily Mail, the Anti-Defamation League called the cookbook “anti-Semitic.” 

Whoopi’s agent, Brad Cafarelli, responded at the time: “Maybe (the critics) are not aware that Whoopi is Jewish, so she is certainly not anti-Semitic.”

“My family is Jewish, Buddhist, Baptist and Catholic — none of which I subscribe to, by the way, as I don’t believe in man-made religions,” said Goldberg in a 1997 interview with Playbill. She explained that she took her stage name of Goldberg from a “Jewish ancestor.”

Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for two weeks for saying “the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.” 

The comments angered the Jewish community, prompting Goldberg to immediately apologize, “Words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.



