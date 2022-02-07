Monday, February 7, 2022
Mother of Tyrese Gibson in ICU With Pneumonia, COVID: ‘My Mother is in a Coma’

By Ny MaGee
Tyrese Gibson and his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson

*Tyrese Gibson is asking fans for prayer as his mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, is in ICU with Pneumonia and COVID-19. 

Gibson shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray,” he began his message.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” he added. “This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help.”

“I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before,” the 43-year-old singer went on noting. “Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this….”

READ MORE: Tyrese ‘Not Sorry’ For Oversharing Personal Struggles in Candid Interview

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

Tyrese asked fans to “pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged.” 

He added, “I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do. Amen.”

“I’m her Baby Boy I don’t know if I will be able to handle this one…. Text me don’t call I don’t have any words right now fight mother please fight,” Gibson elaborated. “I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever… Her name is Pricilla Murray…. Amen.”

Several of Tyrese’s celebrity pals hit up the comments to show support, with rapper Trina replying, “Sending you love and strength, praying hard for you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

