Remy Ma Suggests Rihanna’s Baby’s Name: ‘Remy’ – Willing to Drop Beef with Nicki Minaj? | WATCH

*TMZ recently caught up with rap star Remy Ma where she talked about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s exciting baby news. The female MC who is a mommy herself suggested that the couple should name their baby something that starts with the letter “R” … like their names. Remy even joked, “I just want them to know that Remy is a unisex name, they should know that,” she said while laughing.

Remy, who knows first hand what it’s like to juggle being a mom and her career as she shares a 3-year-old daughter with Papoose, says sometimes it’s hard but women can do everything, “We wear all the hats. We run things. We run the world, as Bey says.” She adds when you love something like your family and your career, you’ll find a way to just “make it happen.”

Switching gears, Remy was also asked if she’s open to reconciling with Nicki Minaj who just patched things up with the City Girls. However, it looks like Remy is keeping all of that drama in the past as she told reporter Seleah with a smile, “I don’t have any problems with anybody. I’ve been chilling.” 👏🏾

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicki Minaj on Motherhood and Raising Her Son: ‘I’m Not Letting Him Rap’