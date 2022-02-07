Monday, February 7, 2022
Black Woman Creates Plant-based Menstrual Care Products

By Ny MaGee
Arion Long / YouTube screenshot

*Meet Arion Long… the Black woman who founded Femly, “a personal care brand on a mission to set a new standard, provide relatable education, and deliver healthier products” for women. 

Long is changing the feminine product industry with her plant-based menstrual care products.

“We assume because some of these pads are white, that they’re clean. That is so far from the truth. Historically, many of the popular pad brands were made with synthetic materials like nylon, which is known for harboring heat and bacteria. The other side of that is many of these pads included ingredients like Bisphenol A bleach dioxins, which are linked to reproductive illnesses and cancer,” Long told AfroTech.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Long told Afrotech she launched the brand following a health scare shortly after finishing college, which led to weight gain, mood changes, and pain in her ovaries. After several visits, doctors informed Long she had a cervical tumor. Long’s doctors told her it was likely caused by chemicals found in popular feminine care products.

Long began looking for alternative products to use but quickly discovered a gap in the market for women experiencing similar symptoms. That led Long to start Femly and create a free, contactless, organic feminine products dispenser for women in need, including homeless women and those escaping domestic situations.

Long intends to expand the contactless dispenser across the nation — check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Parents Again – Couple Welcomes Second Child | VIDEO

“I started thinking about how we could weave inclusivity into our brand and how we could support people who might be facing homelessness or domestic violence and get products to them,” Long told AfroTech. “We started manufacturing our line quickly and I realized that right here in Baltimore, there was a demographic of people experiencing period poverty, more often than the rest of us.”

Femly sells menstrual pads of all sizes, tampons, pantyliners, and menstrual cups. All products contain a QR code that will link to Femly’s blog where women can discuss menstrual and pregnancy issues. 

“We want to increase access to both health, education, and healthier products for the complete feminine lifecycle. We want to give you the content you need and the products you deserve from your first period on,“ Long said.

Over time, she hopes to expand her dispensaries globally. 

“We’re doing things right here in Baltimore and on a national level. It is more product expansion, more dispensaries, restroom partnerships, and scaling,” she said. “There are so many organizations that get $200 million in revenue or more. We want to be a unicorn that reaches a billion. So, we’re just taking all of the steps to align ourselves to change more lives.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

- Advertisement -

