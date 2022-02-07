Century-Old Letter Reveals Real Tulsa Race Riot Instigators: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*A century-old letter written by a white man with first-hand knowledge of what really happened during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre proves who the real instigators really were on that fateful day. Mainstream media accounts of the event are what most people rely on to retell the story.

Firsthand accounts by African-Americans who lived through it and passed on stories to the next generation also paint the picture of how savage racist White people can be when they act on their jealousy and envy of what Black people can build when we work together!

But we rarely know the viewpoint of White people who were alive in 1921 at the time of the attack and were willing to tell us how they really felt! Now we know! The Tulsa Historic Society and Museum got its hands on a letter written by a White man named Thomas James Sharp. Sharp had detailed knowledge of what really happened and why.

Sharp lived in Enid, Oklahoma during the riots. His type-written letter was addressed to his parents who lived in New York in 1921. There were no emails, no FaceTime at that time. Just ink on paper and stamps to mail it. Last November 2021 – 100 years after the event – the current resident of the house where Sharp’s parents lived found the letter. Find out what the letter reveals. Click on the video above to find out more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries to [email protected]. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.