Joe Rogan Podcast Faces Further Backlash Over 2011 Sexual Coercion Ki-Ki

*Yet another controversial clip from Joe Rogan’s podcast has surfaced, as the media personality faces backlash over past racist comments on his show, and sharing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.

The latest video to pop up, from a 2011 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, shows the host cracking up at a guest who boasts of forcing female comics to give him oral sex if they wanted a performance slot at Los Angeles’ famed Comedy Store. Rogan, who recently apologized for repeatedly using the n-word on his podcast, is shown laughing uncontrollably as comedian Joey Diaz tells the story.

“You think I’m f****** kidding? Yeah, you’ve got to suck my d*** to get up in the [Comedy Store’s] Belly Room. I’ll make a call for you. That’s the f****** gateway into coming to Hollywood, everybody knows that,” said Diaz.

“How many girls did you have do that?”Rogan asked, prompting Diaz to respond: “Oh, 20 of them.”

Rogan reared back and hollered. Diaz continued on, referring to a “little blonde open mic chick…that used to come up to the Comedy Store…and just take me up to the Belly Room and suck my d***, then go do her set. She was tremendous.

“She finally freaked out. When she got to Hollywood, bro, she was beautiful, and when she left her nails were dirty. A year later she wrote me a letter to the Comedy Store [saying], ‘You c***sucker, you broke me.”

Watch below: