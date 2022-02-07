Monday, February 7, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Entertainment

Joe Rogan Podcast Faces Further Backlash Over 2011 Sexual Coercion Ki-Ki

By EURPublisher01
0

Joey Diaz, Joe Rogan
Joey Diaz, Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Podcast, June 2011 (screenshot)

*Yet another controversial clip from Joe Rogan’s podcast has surfaced, as the media personality faces backlash over past racist comments on his show, and sharing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.

The latest video to pop up, from a 2011 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, shows the host cracking up at a guest who boasts of forcing female comics to give him oral sex if they wanted a performance slot at Los Angeles’ famed Comedy Store. Rogan, who recently apologized for repeatedly using the n-word on his podcast, is shown laughing uncontrollably as comedian Joey Diaz tells the story.

“You think I’m f****** kidding? Yeah, you’ve got to suck my d*** to get up in the [Comedy Store’s] Belly Room. I’ll make a call for you. That’s the f****** gateway into coming to Hollywood, everybody knows that,” said Diaz.

“How many girls did you have do that?”Rogan asked, prompting Diaz to respond: “Oh, 20 of them.”

Rogan reared back and hollered. Diaz continued on, referring to a “little blonde open mic chick…that used to come up to the Comedy Store…and just take me up to the Belly Room and suck my d***, then go do her set. She was tremendous.

“She finally freaked out. When she got to Hollywood, bro, she was beautiful, and when she left her nails were dirty. A year later she wrote me a letter to the Comedy Store [saying], ‘You c***sucker, you broke me.”

Watch below:

Previous articleWatch: 50-Car Caravan Drives Through Minneapolis to Protest Death of Amir Locke
Next articleChicago Black Restaurant Week 2022 is Under Way | WATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO