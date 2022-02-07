Halle Berry Blames Ellen For Not Introducing Her to Van Hunt Years Ago, Saving her from ‘Three F**king Marriages’

*Halle Berry dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week to promote her new film “Moonfall,” but ended up talking more about her son who loves to curse, and that fact that her musician boyfriend Van Hunt actually performed on Season 1 of the show — before Berry was ever a guest.

Halle joked that Ellen could’ve set them up 20 years ago and might have saved her from three marriages … three “f**king marriages,” she said specifically. Ellen and Halle were playfully peppering their conversation with curse words in honor of her foul-mouthed son. Watch below.

The talk show blitz didn’t help “Moonfall.” The film opened to a dismal $10 million at the North American box office, placing 2nd behind “Jackass Forever” and its $23.5 million opening.