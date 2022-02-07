Monday, February 7, 2022
Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2022 is Under Way | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*In case you hadn’t noticed, Chicago Black Restaurant Week (which actually runs 3 weeks) has returned this year, featuring restaurants, bakeries and more during Black History Month 2022.

Here is more via ABC7 Chicago: Chicago Black Restaurant Week is set to return this year from Feb. 6 to Feb. 20.

It’s the seventh year of Black Restaurant Week, founded by Lauran Smith, who decided that it was simply time for African American-owned food and beverage businesses to have increased visibility after realizing that there were so many in Chicago that were not heard of.

“This idea actually blossomed out of learning that a very popular restaurant in Chicago was black-owned. It sparked my interest to not only patronize this particular establishment, but to also give other Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, mobile eateries, beverage companies the opportunity to have their businesses recognized on a larger scale,” Smith said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Killer Mike, T.I. to Renovate Historic Seafood Restaurant in Atlanta

Wait! There’s more …

As you may have already figured out, Chicago Black Restaurant Week commemorates Black history while creating a stage for Black entrepreneurs to have time in the spotlight. Over the past seven years, 200 restaurants have participated and 50,000 customers have dined, Smith said.

The event also has increased and diversified the locations of participating restaurants. Neighbors can choose from three dozen eateries this year, according to BlockClubChicago.

In Beverly, Flippin Flavors has fresh hoagies and jerk chicken salads. Dock’s Chicago, a Chicagoland staple for more than three decades, has fried fish sandwiches and shrimp po’boys. And when diners start craving something sweet, Afro Joe’s Coffee and Tea in Auburn Gresham has sweet potato pie puffs and tiramisu lattes.

Here’s what’s open:

Get the rest of the list at BlockClubChicago

Fisher Jack

