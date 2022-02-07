Black History Month U.S.A. – OUR ROOTS Spotlight – The remarkable Toni Morrison

*It’s week two and Toni Morrison is this week’s OUR ROOTS Spotlight, to mark and celebrate Black History Month in the U.S. She features in OUR ROOTS Volume 2.

Widely known actress Phylicia Rashad and actor André Holland will pay tribute to this remarkable author, with dramatic reading selections from her last book… “The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations.”

Curated by Morrison scholar and Columbia University Professor Farah Jasmine Griffin, this has been commissioned by 92Y’s Unterberg Poetry Centre, New York and takes place there, on Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

The illustrated OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is available to order this Black History Month – Contact – [email protected]/[email protected]

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– [email protected]