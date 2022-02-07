Monday, February 7, 2022
Awkwafina Claps Back at ‘Blaccent’ Accusations, Quits Twitter… Again

By Ny MaGee
Awkwafina / Getty

*Awkwafina returned to Twitter over the weekend after a 2-year hiatus to address the controversy surrounding her Black accent in films.

We previously reported that the Asian American actress is catching heat for using a “blaccent,” after making clear that she refuses to use Asian accents. 

“I refuse to do accents,” Awkwafina said in an interview with Vice. “I’m not OK with someone writing the Asian experience for an Asian character. I make it very clear, I don’t ever go out for auditions where I feel like I’m making a minstrel out of our people.”

READ MORE: Awkwafina Catches Heat from Black Twitter for Using ‘Blaccent’ to Get Famous

The quote went viral on Twitter Aug. 16, with several users noting that Awkwafina (real name Nora Lum) used a “blaccent” to become famous — which earned her a nomination for an NAACP Image Award this month. 

On Saturday, Awkwafina, 33, shared a lengthy message on Twitter in response to allegations of cultural appropriation and racial insensitivity.

“There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country,” the statement began. “It is a group that is disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies — all while having historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited, and appropriated by the *dominant* culture for monetary gain without any acknowledgement nor respect for where those roots come from, the pioneers of its beginnings, and the artists that perfected and mastered the craft.”

Awkwafina went on to say her immigrant background “allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and tv shows I watched, the children I went to public schools with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop,” she said. “I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them — what is correct and where they don’t belong.”

She continued: “And though I’m still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing … and I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that. “

Awkwafina noted that “as a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE,” she continued. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was,” she wrote 

She concluded with a message to her fans. “To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did,” she tweeted. “… To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else.”

In a separate Twitter post, Awkwafina said she will continue to take a break from Twitter.

One user responded, “Black people told you to stop using our blaccent and to stop profiting off our culture and your best idea is to run away? lol”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

