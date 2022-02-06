Sunday, February 6, 2022
‘We Are Such A-holes’ Says Halle Berry on Her Van Hunt Marriage Prank | WATCH

*Halle Berry has finally come out to clear the air about her prank that not only broke the internet but also backfired after it was taken for fact. Speaking on The Tonight Show on January 26, the ‘Catwoman’ star put all the blame on the people who do not flip images to see what’s next.

For starters, Halle did a New Year’s Eve prank with her boyfriend Van Hunt. In the prank, they are in a small chapel, kissing, supposedly after a wedding. The photo posted on Instagram looked as though they just got married somewhere in the tropical region. The photo is captioned, “well… IT’S OFFICIAL!”

A second photo made it clear the first was a joke. The second one was captioned “it’s 2022.”

Halle Berry & Van Hunt
(L-R) Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty

However, many fans, friends, and family members didn’t bother to flip to the next photo to connect the dots. What was supposed to mean “It’s official…it’s 2022” was taken for “it’s official…we are married”.

Soon, congratulations started pouring in. That’s when the two realized their prank didn’t work as expected.

“First of all, this was not supposed to happen like this… I was with my boyfriend. We were on an island. We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar,” Halle, 55, explained on the show to clear the air. “We were trying to make it back to our room when we passed this little chapel. We think ‘let’s go in here, let’s see what’s inside here.”

She added that after 20 minutes, they realized nobody got the joke.

“…we were like, ‘we are such a–holes.’ Everybody believes it… so many people don’t swipe. I didn’t know people don’t swipe. Now, I’m never doing swipes again because I know no one looks at the s–t,” she continued.

The prank was supposed to be for her boyfriend’s mom, but they decided it was too good not to share. But why would one prank a parent with such a photo? Isn’t it cruel to make a parent false believe that her son has finally married?

