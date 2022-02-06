Sunday, February 6, 2022
WATCH NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calling White Cops ‘Crackers’ – Yep, He’s Apologized

By Fisher Jack
Eric Adams via Twitter
*NYC Mayor #EricAdams has apologized for comments made in a 2019 video where he called white police officers “crackers.”

In the video clip from a 2019 event in East Harlem, Adams attempted to highlight his career achievements while bragging about being an “unbelievably” good police officer compared to his white colleagues. The event was used to announce his run for mayor.

“Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers’ a**,” Adams said in the video. “Man, I was unbelievable in the police department with 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement.”

When asked about the remarks at a press conference on Friday, the new mayor apologized for his “inappropriate” comments.

“I definitely apologize,” he said regrettably. “Inappropriate comments should not have been used.”

“Someone asked me a question using that comment and playing on that word. I responded in that comment, but clearly, these comments should not have been used, and I apologize not only to those who heard it but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me. That was inappropriate,” Adams explained.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

