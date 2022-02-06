Queen Latifah Finally Reacts on Chris Noth’s Firing From ‘Equalizer’

*Queen Latifah has finally spoken out about the dismissal of Chris Noth from The Equalizer after a couple of sexual assault allegations came into the limelight last month. Days after these allegations came to the surface, CBS released a public statement to confirm that North, 67, will no longer be cast in the series. He had starred alongside Queen Latifah. Some of the allegations date as far back as the 1990s.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the statement released on Dec. 20 announced.

A month or so after the statement, Latifah, 51, has figured out it is now safe to say something. She talked on the People (the TV Show!) about her ex-co-star.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: An Emotional Thandiwe Newton Apologizes to ‘Darker-Skinned Actresses’ | WATCH

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” said the actress and singer. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

When pressed to explain how Chris Noth’s character would be washed away going forward, she said they are figuring out what they want to do creatively on the show to deal with his character.

“Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” Latifah added. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

When the sexual allegations by four women hit the headlines, Noth termed them “categorically false.”

“You have my statement, right?” he told reporters at that time. “My statement is out, I rest by my statement. I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement; that’s all I can give…these stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

Latifah and Noth started filming The Equalizer in 2020. The first season hit the screens in February 2021, while season 2 came out in October. In the series, Noth played William Bishop, a former CIA director. On the other hand, Latifah is his counterpart, a former CIA operative called Robyn McCall.