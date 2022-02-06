Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeSportsGolf
Golf

Harold Varner III Wins 2022 Saudi International – Sinks Monster Eagle Putt on Final Hole | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*(By Ben Morse, CNN) — Harold Varner III drained a huge eagle putt on the 18th hole of the final round to snatch victory at the 2022 Saudi International on Sunday.

A shot behind Bubba Watson and off the front edge of the 18th, Varner’s hopes had looked to have slipped away.

Undeterred, the US golfer hit a winding, weaving putt that eventually found the hole to clinch a dramatic win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

It sparked jubilant scenes from Varner, who embraced his caddy Chris Rice as they celebrated on the green.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Claressa Shields Defeats Ema Kozin by Unanimous Decision – Retains World Titles | PICs

The official Saudi International Twitter account reacted to the events, saying: “WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?”

The 31-year-old Varner had to fend off a stacked field in what is the Asian Tour’s flagship event.

PGA Tour stars such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele traveled to play in the tournament, though the 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau had to withdraw on Friday citing a left hand and a left hip injury.

Harold Varner lll - Getty
Harold Varner lll – Getty

It looked like Varner’s opportunity might have passed him by with Masters champion Watson top of the leaderboard heading into the 72nd hole of the four days.

But it was the world No. 99 Varner who ended up on top, his massive putt earning him a reported $900,000 from the event’s $5 million prize pot.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘We Are Such A-holes’ Says Halle Berry on Her Van Hunt Marriage Prank | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO