Sunday, February 6, 2022
Where’s My Invite?! Gossip Maven Flo Anthony Claims She Was not Invited to the MJ Musical

By Fisher Jack
Flo Anthony (Getty)
*Flo Anthony could not fall asleep and had to weep over and over. Reason? She had not seen her name in the list of the invitees to the opening night of the Michael Jackson musical on Broadway dubbed “MJ: The Musical.”

The show started on Tuesday and tickets sold like hot cake. Anyone who ought to be there was there, except Flo Anthony, who believed she had the right to be there because Michael Jackson and many other members of the Jackson clan used to be her pals. She was close to them because she covered their careers as a reporter. She covered Jackson’s trials and tribulations for many outlets throughout the Eighties and Nineties.

The gossip maven wept bitterly, soaking her bed with tears. According to her, she had been shunned from attending the first night of the show because she was just a press, not an influencer. Tired and sick of weeping, she took to Facebook early Thursday morning.

“I normally don’t complain about anything, but it is almost 2 a.m., and I can’t go to sleep over the fact that I wasn’t invited to the opening night of ‘MJ: The Musical,'” she wrote. “I have been crying all day that I was not invited and was told, I was not an influencer or a community advocate and only press. I am so hurt.”

Unknownst to her, she had actually been invited; her name was on the list all along. She had only not seen it.

A spokesperson had to clarify that, “Of course, we wanted Flo at our opening night” and that “this was nothing more than a miscommunication.”

Anthony was confirmed to see the play on Friday and the show’s representative said, “we can’t wait to really roll out the red carpet for her.”

On learning she had been invited, the good lady deleted the Facebook post by 9 a.m. In its place, she posted an apology that partly read “my dear friend in heaven, Michael Jackson, the Michael Jackson Estate, the producers… and all connected to the play for my post. When one is emotional in the wee hours of the morning, it’s best to stay off social media.”

 

She later explained that she loved Michael Jackson very much; he was her friend, and she always stood by him. Speaking to Page Six, she said she “first met Michael, LaToya, Randy and Janet at Disney World in the late 70s, standing in line to buy tickets… and through the years we became friends.”

Fisher Jack

