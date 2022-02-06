Sunday, February 6, 2022
Columbus Short Has Been Arrested … Again – For Domestic Battery … Again | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Columbus Short - Getty
*Bad boy actor Columbus Short is being a bad boy again for … yep, you guessed it, domestic violence. And yes, he was arrested. Again.

It went down this past Wednesday night when police were called to a home in the San Fernando Valley around 10:30pm. Apparently, Short and his wife were arguing about something and the situation got so heated it became physical, reports TMZ.

The actor claimed wife punched him in the face … but he had no marks. On the other hand, cops say when they then spoke to his wife and noticed a minor injury.

Even though the injury did not require medical attention, cops still busted Short for felony domestic violence … felony because of the injury.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calling White Cops ‘Crackers’ – Yep, He’s Apologized

If you recall, this isn’t the first time short and his wife got into it and cops had to be called. Back in 2018, he was arrested for domestic violence and ended up pleading no contest and serving 34 days behind bars.

At the time of that arrest, he was already on probation for a bar fight in 2014. Regarding his latest arrest, Short spent about 12 hours locked up before posting a $50K bond.

So far the one-time “Scandal” star hasn’t been charged.

