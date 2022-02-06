Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Crime

Black Man Tells White Father ‘That Ain’t Yo Baby,’ As He Tries to Kidnap Bi-racial Child

By Fisher Jack
0

Sean Jeremiah Ricketts
Sean Jeremiah Ricketts – mugshot

*A Black man in South Florida was arrested this week after he tried to kidnap a bi-racial autistic 5-year-old child away from his white father because he questioned paternity.

The child’s father told authorities that he was walking through a Dollar Tree parking lot with his son, who is of mixed race, when a man pulled up next to him in his truck in front of the store.

The man, Sean Jeremiah Ricketts, 39, then grabbed his child’s arm and told the father, “That ain’t yo baby.”

Ricketts attempted to pull the child away from his father, but the man quickly punched the would-be kidnapper in the face and fled with his child.

The heroic dad even snapped a picture of the truck as Ricketts fled the scene and provided it to authorities.

Cops picked up Ricketts on an attempted kidnapping charge.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Furious A’Ziah King (‘Zola’) Hits Out at A24 for Snubbing Her | VIDEOs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleHarold Varner III Wins 2022 Saudi International – Sinks Monster Eagle Putt on Final Hole | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO