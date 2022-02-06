Black Man Tells White Father ‘That Ain’t Yo Baby,’ As He Tries to Kidnap Bi-racial Child

*A Black man in South Florida was arrested this week after he tried to kidnap a bi-racial autistic 5-year-old child away from his white father because he questioned paternity.

The child’s father told authorities that he was walking through a Dollar Tree parking lot with his son, who is of mixed race, when a man pulled up next to him in his truck in front of the store.

The man, Sean Jeremiah Ricketts, 39, then grabbed his child’s arm and told the father, “That ain’t yo baby.”

Ricketts attempted to pull the child away from his father, but the man quickly punched the would-be kidnapper in the face and fled with his child.

The heroic dad even snapped a picture of the truck as Ricketts fled the scene and provided it to authorities.

Cops picked up Ricketts on an attempted kidnapping charge.

