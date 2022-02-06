A Daredevil Driver Performs a Scary 26-Point Turn on Cliff Edge | WATCH!

*A daredevil driver took a significant risk to perform a 26-point turn on a narrow, cliff-edge road, and the clip has gone viral (WATCH it below). The driver boldly performs a 26-point turn, painstakingly maneuvering on just inches of space. The beauty of the video is how he utilizes every tiny piece of road available.

At some point, the car’s back wheels slightly dangle over the cliff. The question probably on many viewers’ lips is what drove him to take such a risk. What if the car had fallen down the cliff? (WATCH the video below.)

Going by how comfortably the driver made the turns, he is clearly least concerned about what may become of him should he lose control of the car. You can also see he was on a timer and was more after completing the theatrics within a set time. He finished the performance in under two minutes!

According to some unverified reports, the breathtaking performance was recorded in Hong Kong. The identity of the driver is still unknown. The video has attracted 26 million views on YouTube since it was posted in December.

In the comment section, viewers have mixed reactions to the video. While some are fascinated and impressed, others think the whole thing is reckless and foolhardy. Still, some viewers think it is too good to be true.

“Life is much more precious than a reverse turn!” said one viewer.

“Driving backward would have been more logical!” said another. This viewer fails to appreciate that it is obvious the driver is more after proving his incredible driving skills than showing what’s logical or safer under the circumstances. After all, this video is big news because of what the driver decided to do instead of going all the mile to a safer spot before making the turn or reversing.

The video has also gone viral on Twitter.