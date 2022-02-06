Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
News

A Daredevil Driver Performs a Scary 26-Point Turn on Cliff Edge | WATCH!

By Fisher Jack
0

Dare Devil Driver - Car on Cliff's Edge
Dare Devil Driver – Car on Cliff’s Edge / screenshot

*A daredevil driver took a significant risk to perform a 26-point turn on a narrow, cliff-edge road, and the clip has gone viral (WATCH it below). The driver boldly performs a 26-point turn, painstakingly maneuvering on just inches of space. The beauty of the video is how he utilizes every tiny piece of road available.

At some point, the car’s back wheels slightly dangle over the cliff. The question probably on many viewers’ lips is what drove him to take such a risk. What if the car had fallen down the cliff? (WATCH the video below.)

Going by how comfortably the driver made the turns, he is clearly least concerned about what may become of him should he lose control of the car. You can also see he was on a timer and was more after completing the theatrics within a set time. He finished the performance in under two minutes!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: An Emotional Thandiwe Newton Apologizes to ‘Darker-Skinned Actresses’ | WATCH

According to some unverified reports, the breathtaking performance was recorded in Hong Kong. The identity of the driver is still unknown. The video has attracted 26 million views on YouTube since it was posted in December.

In the comment section, viewers have mixed reactions to the video. While some are fascinated and impressed, others think the whole thing is reckless and foolhardy. Still, some viewers think it is too good to be true.

“Life is much more precious than a reverse turn!” said one viewer.

“Driving backward would have been more logical!” said another. This viewer fails to appreciate that it is obvious the driver is more after proving his incredible driving skills than showing what’s logical or safer under the circumstances. After all, this video is big news because of what the driver decided to do instead of going all the mile to a safer spot before making the turn or reversing.

The video has also gone viral on Twitter.

Previous articleWhere’s My Invite?! Gossip Maven Flo Anthony Claims She Was not Invited to the MJ Musical
Next article‘We Are Such A-holes’ Says Halle Berry on Her Van Hunt Marriage Prank | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO