VIDEO REPORT: Bay Area DA on Why She Won’t Probe Fatal Police Shootings

By Fisher Jack
*Solano County (CA) District Attorney Krishna Abrams explains why she refused to investigate the fatal Vallejo (CA) police shootings of Sean Monterrosa, Willie McCoy.

Here’s more via KGO/ABC7 San Francisco: A local District Attorney who refused to investigate two fatal shootings by police is running for another term. Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams answered all of I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow’s questions in a one-on-one interview.

“It was clearly an execution,” said Kori McCoy referring to the body-worn camera video of the Vallejo police shooting that killed his brother, Willie McCoy. It’s some of the last images Kori has of his brother Willie.

On February 9, 2019, six Vallejo police officers shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

“I am so hurt by the fact that he will not ever have that chance to complete his life and see what he could have become,” said McCoy.
