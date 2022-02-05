Saturday, February 5, 2022
Rickey Smiley Signs Deal with Reach Media to Extend His Morning Radio Show

By Fisher Jack
Rickey Smiley
*Comedian, radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley has inked a new deal with Reach Media and Urban One to extend his highly-popular, award-winning and long-running morning show for another five years.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show has become the most compelling, engaging and inspiring radio show, thanks to Rickey’s genuine southern appeal, playful style of comedy and commitment as a community activist. The radio show, based in downtown Atlanta, is syndicated to more than 60 cities across the country. In  November 2021, he won his second National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Person of the Year.

Part of the new deal includes crating The Rickey Smiley Podcast Network meant to amplify voices in the black community. It will feature storytellers, from comedians to dramatists.

“These past couple of years have served to remind us how important our relationships are in life,” Smiley said. “Our families, our community, the people we work with every day have sustained us all, and I am no exception. I’m so grateful to my family at Urban One and Reach Media for the opportunity to extend my partnership with them for the next five years and beyond.”

He added that doing his show each day with the talented cast and team he has makes it seem not like work but fun.

“We share a lot of laughs together, but we also take seriously our role in the community to be a beacon of hope and a source of information and inspiration,” he added. “Most importantly, we learn every day from our listeners who have been so loyal to us. Because, without them, we’d be talking to ourselves.”

He also said he is super proud to be announcing the Rickey Smiley Podcast Network in partnership with Urban One and Digital One.

“The new network will give us the opportunity to tell relevant stories and elevate voices in the black community and beyond. I can’t wait to launch our first shows, I think you will love them. Finally, thank you to Ms. Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins and David Kantor for their trust and confidence in me – our journey continues together and I could not be happier,” he concluded.

You can catch up with Rickey on TwitterInstagramFacebook , and YouTube. He has been a comedian for more than 30 years.

Fisher Jack

