India Arie on Why She Pulled Her Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Racist Remarks | WATCH

*Singer/musician India Arie has also pulled her music from Spotify and Joe Rogan is partly to blame, again. Other music artists who have removed their music from the streaming service include Graham Nash, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young. Joe Rogan has made “Covid misinformation” statements, but that is not the main reason India is backing out. It has to do with Rogan’s “language around race.”

Comedian Stewart Lee has said he also asked Spotify to remove his material. Spotify had hosted recordings of some of his stand-up routines.

Neil was the first to pull out after Spotify paid Rogan $100 million in 2020 to his popular podcast laced with misinformation.

“Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walkthrough,” wrote India. “I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews. For me, it’s also his language around race.”

For clarity, she added, “What I am talking about is respect… [Spotify] paying musicians a fraction of a penny, and him $100m? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep.”

On his part, Rogan has offered an apology to Spotify and promised to do better. He vowed to “balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives.” Rogan’s podcast was Spotify’s most popular podcast of 2021, so Spotify will not let go of him easily. The podcast attracts an average of 11 million listeners per episode.

However, he has not reacted to these latest desertions by major singers. Spotify has indicated it will now be adding advisory warnings to podcasts that talk about Covid-19. The warnings direct listeners to facts, information and “trusted sources.”

India, 46, has won four Grammy Awards (including Best R&B). She has also sold 10 million records worldwide. She is best known for her 2006 hit “I Am Not My Hair” which made up her studio album Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship.

She was born India Arie Simpson.

Wait! There’s more. On Friday (02/04/22), India.Arie sope at length about her situation with Tamron Hall. Watch below.