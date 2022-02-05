Saturday, February 5, 2022
HomeSportsBoxing
Boxing

Claressa Shields Defeats Ema Kozin by Unanimous Decision – Retains World Titles | PICs

By Fisher Jack
0

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin1 - supplied
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin – supplied

*CARDIFF, WALES – Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields successfully defended her WBC/WBA/IBF Middleweight world titles Saturday night with a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten top-rated challenger Ema Kozin from Cardiff, Wales.

Shields dominated the action on her way to a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards, with all three seeing the fight 100-90 for boxing’s only two-division undisputed champion. Click HERE and HERE for post-fight photos from the bout.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH: Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin Talk ‘Single Black Female’ [EUR Exclusive]

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - supplied
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin – supplied

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - supplied
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin – supplied

With WBO Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall ringside, Shields moved one step closer to a highly-anticipated grudge match against Marshall later this year.

Marshall owns an amateur victory over Shields, the only boxing defeat Shields has ever suffered in the amateur or pro ranks.

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - entrance - supplied
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin – entrance – supplied

laressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - entrance - supplied
laressa Shields vs Ema Kozin – entrance – supplied

ABOUT SALITA PROMOTIONS
Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including SHOWTIME, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

Check the Salita Promotions YOUTUBE CHANNEL for regular updates of the modern world’s greatest fighters, contenders and prospects in action.
source: Swanson Communications

Previous articleAnnual ‘Peace Walk’ Held in Honor of Trayvon Martin in Miami | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO