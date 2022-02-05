Annual ‘Peace Walk’ Held in Honor of Trayvon Martin in Miami | WATCH

*The Trayvon Martin family hosts their annual “Trayvon Martin Peace Walk and Peace Talk” in Miami

Here’smore via NBC Miami:

Nearly a decade after his young life was tragically cut short, the South Florida community is honoring the memory of Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The 10th annual remembrance weekend will take place starting with a Peace Walk and Peace Talk until noon Saturday at Ives Estate Park. The event, hosted by the Trayvon Martin Foundation, will celebrate the past year while encouraging the community to avoid violence and keep the peace.

Martin, a Miami native who was a student at Dr. Michael Krop High School, was shot and killed while visiting his father’s Sanford neighborhood on February 26, 2012, following an altercation with neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman.