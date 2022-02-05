AfricanAncestry.com Deepens Connections on VH-1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ this Black History Month | VIDEO

*(New York, New York) – VH1 today announced Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, a special two-part event celebrating Black history and African ancestry, will premiere Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT. For the first time ever, cast members from powerhouse franchises Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew will come together with host Dometi Pongo (MTV News) in this thought-provoking special that will examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenging stereotypes about Black culture, while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food.

Lineage to Legacy unites Love & Hip Hop’s Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd and Momma Dee along with DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com, as they take the only DNA test designed to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin. To further commemorate and celebrate this life defining experience, Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kill_lustrator will design tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop cast’s ancestral history, forever bonding them to their lineage.

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang and Andrew Huang for Monami Productions. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Phakiso Collins are executive producers for VH1.

About Dr. Gina Paige and AfricanAncestry.com

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Rick Kittles and Dr. Gina Paige, African Ancestry is the world leader in tracing maternal and paternal lineages of African descent having helped more than 750,000 people re-connect with the roots of their family tree. With the industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of over 30,000 indigenous African DNA samples, African Ancestry determines specific countries and specific ethnic groups of origin with an unrivaled level of detail, accuracy and confidence. African Ancestry is committed to providing a unique service to the black community by working daily to improve the cultural, emotional, physical, spiritual and economic wellbeing of people across the African Diaspora. Paige holds a degree in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Michigan School of Business. She was honored with an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy from Global Oved Dei Seminary University.

MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group reaches over 1.4 billion young people around the world across streaming, social and linear platforms in 180 countries and with more than 725 million social followers – making it one of the preeminent youth media companies in the world. Connecting with its audiences through nine iconic brands including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Net and TV Land, MTV Entertainment Studios produces award-winning series, movies and documentary films.

Monami Productions

Monami Productions, a Black female-owned production company led by company Founder and CEO Mona Scott-Young, boasts a diverse slate of scripted and unscripted projects, representing a wide array of stories and experiences that appeal to a global audience. Monami Productions is a division of Monami Entertainment, Scott-Young’s lifestyle and entertainment company that specializes in talent management and brand development.

