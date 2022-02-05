A Furious A’Ziah King (‘Zola’) Hits Out at A24 for Snubbing Her | VIDEOs

*Hell hath no fury as a woman snubbed, one might say. A’Ziah King, the inspiration behind the successful 2020 film “Zola,” is not taking it lying down after A24 failed to invite her to this year’s Independent Spirit Awards for the film.

A24 is the production company behind the film based on King’s series of viral tweets she posted on Twitter in 2015. The film has scored several nominations in this year’s awards show. The awards show is put together by an organization called Film Independent.

King is disappointed and furious, judging by her latest Twitter thread. On Sunday, Jan. 30, she retweeted a Twitter post by Film Independent with a stern comment:

“I think it’s hilarious ‘Zola’ is up for 7 awards and no one thought to invite me nor include me IN the writers award category. As if there would’ve been a film or a script to write if I didn’t um… write it?”

She added that it’s hilarious that ZOLA expects 7 awards, yet no one thought to invite her or include her in the writers’ category. She wondered if there would have been a film in the first place if she didn’t write. She added that ZOLA received “the most [nominations] of any film this year & any film @A24 has EVER made btw.”

She then trained her gun on A24. “y’all full of s—. Honestly,” she tweeted. “I think it’s HILARIOUS everyone else is on my Television promoting & speaking on my experience as if it’s their moment & not a moment I created for us all. I think it’s [sic] hilarious my intellect, trauma & talent is being overshadowed & hijacked [sic].”

Lest she was misunderstood, she released a follow-up statement to clarify matters that her beef is exclusive with A24, not the creators, nobody else. She even praised the movie’s director and writer.

“I HAVE been credited & I am VERY content with my EP credit! I am in awe of Janicza & Jeremy’s writing & directing. They deserve & have fought for me for YEARS.”

The issue, she then pointed out, was not receiving an invite or even being thought of. Indeed, she has a point. Why did they ignore her? But her fury and tweets were not in vain, for she was soon invited. She later added a new thread to her Twitter post, confirming that she received an invite to the award show. She thanked The Shade Room, an online blog site, that posted about her ordeal.

“The shade room posts a tweet & suddenly I have 2 tickets coming. I bet I do …. I’ll see y’all there,” she tweeted, adding a laughing emoji.

“Zola“ was released last June in theaters and streaming services. The film starred Taylour Paige. Other names in the cast included Colman Domingo, Ts Madison, Riley Keough, and Nicholas Braun.