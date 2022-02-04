Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Texas Parent Says Michelle Obama’s Biography Makes White Girls Feel ‘Ashamed’

By Ny MaGee
0

*A Texas parent is calling for a children’s biography about former first lady Michelle Obama to be pulled from library shelves because it is “leftist indoctrination” that shames white girls. 

As reported by NBC News, in a “Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Resources,” an unnamed parent also argued that “Michelle Obama: Political Icon” by Heather E. Schwartz “unfairly” painted former President Donald Trump as a “bully.”

The parent’s complaint was sent to the Katy Independent School District in Texas, and NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh posted a copy of it on Twitter Thursday.

READ MORE: Shady Amazon Software Identifies Michelle Obama and Serena Williams as MEN | Video

The request comes as conservative parents and officials continue to push to ban books depicting race, sexuality, and gender from school libraries. NBC News published on Wednesday a list of 50 books that parents in Texas have asked schools to remove.

In a statement to Insider, Schwartz said she was “shocked” that the parent has described her book as reverse racism. 

“It rose to the top of some of the headlines, I think, because it’s sort of outrageous,” Schwartz said of the effort to ban the book, as reported by The Daily Gazette. “Because it’s not a controversial topic at all. It’s a nonfiction book about a real person, based on facts.”

“The idea is to give readers different examples of successful women that they could see as role models — see themselves in, in some way,” said Schwartz, who’s served as a correspondent for The Daily Gazette, Albany Business Review and Saratogian, and has contributed to Times Union specialty publications.

Schwartz said students deserve to have access to books that offer varied perspectives on the world.

“They’re just reading. But at the same time, it feels like kind of an honor to be on a list of books that people want to ban because it means that the book had an impact and inspired feelings in someone, and it also draws attention to the book and the topic of Michelle Obama,” she said. “And I think that’s great because that means more kids will read about her and learn about her.”

Maria Corrales DiPetta, a spokesperson for the Katy Independent School District, told Insider the district reviewed the Obama book after the parent’s complaint and decided not to remove it. 

Previous articleInfluencer Hushpuppi Has Sentencing Hearing Postponed Until July
Next articleThandiwe Newton Apologizes to ‘Darker-Skinned Actresses’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO