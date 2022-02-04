Friday, February 4, 2022
Mary J. Blige Battled With Self-Esteem Issues Until She Split From Kendu Isaacs

By Ny MaGee
Mary J and Kendu
Singer Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

*Mary J. Blige admits in a new interview with Elle that she didn’t feel beautiful until she split with her husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaacs.

“I didn’t feel beautiful-like for real for real, not just ‘Hey, I’m pretty’ but actually believing it-until about 2016,” the 51-year-old claimed. “If you’ve been beat down mentally by someone, you’re never pretty enough. You’re never smart enough. Nothing’s ever good enough.”

Mary confessed that while filming “Mudbound” while she was married, “I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it, just so I could build myself up,” she said. 

READ MORE: Watch New Super Bowl LVI Halftime Trailer with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Mary J. Blige / Instagram

“I would do it in the morning, because that’s the time when your hair is not done and you don’t have on makeup. You’re just kind of dealing with yourself for real,” the nine-time Grammy Award winner. She then revealed her daily morning affirmations, including telling herself, “Good morning, Gorgeous. I love you. I got you. I need you.”

She continued, “When I got in the business, I was already blonde. I was already red. I was already doing those colors. I wasn’t searching for an image. I was my own image,” she said.

“Ghetto fabulous is just, when you come from the hood, you at your flyest. What can you afford? What can you do with it? You want stones on your nails. You want mad colors on your nails. You want colorful furs,” she continued. “You want Timberland boots to rock with your furs. You want a hockey jersey? It’s whatever you feel you can do with whatever you can afford.”

“Growing up around drug dealers and the women that I hung out with, they wore furs-long sables and silver foxes and red lipstick. They were just fly. Men wore them, but when you saw a woman show up in one, you knew who she was,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have united like the Justice League to wreak havoc in this year’s Los Angeles-themed Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, taking place at LA’s SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. All five appear in a new trailer fittingly helmed by “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray. Check it out below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

