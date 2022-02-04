Kanye Says Daughter North is on TikTok Against His Will – Kim K Responds

*Kanye West took to Instagram this Friday morning to ask fans for divorce advice. He shared a screenshot of his daughter North West’s TikTok video and asked: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the 44-year-old captioned the image.”

Kanye previously expressed his concerns with North West using the platform in an interview with Jason Lee. He said at the time, “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” Kanye told Jason. “It was done without me knowing,” West said in reference to his oldest daughter having an account. “I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative,” Kanye said of what he believed his estranged wife was doing by allowing their daughter to have a TikTok against his wishes. “To say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me,” Ye said.

Kim (Kardashian-West) is now responding to all of this in a statement posted to her Instagram Story. She said this Friday: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

