Friday, February 4, 2022
Influencer Hushpuppi Has Sentencing Hearing Postponed Until July

By Ny MaGee
Ramon Abbas
*Social media influencer Ramon Abbas (known online as Hushpuppi) has had his sentencing hearing in the U.S. postponed from Valentine’s Day to July 11.

Abbas has been labeled a “Nigerian Scammer” online and has reportedly spent almost two years in detention in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Los Angeles for allegedly conspiring with others to steal $124 million.

According to reports, court documents filed in California said his crimes cost victims almost $24 million. His Valentine’s Day hearing was postponed by Judge Otis. D. Wright in Los Angeles Superior Court following a request by his defense attorney.

“At the request of counsel, the sentencing is continued to July 11, 2022, at 11:00 am,” the judge said in a statement on February 2, 2022, SandraRose.com reports. 

READ MORE: 9-Year-Old Black Boy is World’s Youngest Billionaire [VIDEO

His victims include a U.S. law firm that was taken for $40 million by Hushpuppi and his associates, according to reports. 

Here’s more from the BBC:

In one scheme, Hushpuppi attempted to steal more than $1.1m from someone who wanted to fund a new children’s school in Qatar, the documents said. Court records unsealed this week show he pleaded guilty to this charge on 20 April.

The documents state that between 18 January 2019 and 9 June 2020, Hushpuppi and others targeted multiple victims and laundered the illicit funds in banks all over the world.  In a statement, acting United States Attorney Tracy Wilkinson said Hushpuppi and others faked the financing of the school “by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website”.

Ramon Abbas
SandraRose reports:

In June 2020, Dubai police raided Hushpuppi’s Palazzo Versace penthouse and arrested him. He was extradited from Dubai to Chicago, Il., where a bond request was denied. He was then transported to Los Angeles, California to face money laundering charges. On July 28, 2021, Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to money laundering. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. Upon his release, he will be deported to his home country Nigeria.

He will also need to “pay full restitution to the victim(s)”.

Hushpuppi was reportedly arrested in Dubai, where he lived, in June 2020.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

