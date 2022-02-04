Friday, February 4, 2022
Fox News Host and Guest Clash Over SCOTUS [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
clash on fox news
Harris Faulkner and Wendy Osefo / YouTube screenshot

*Fox News host Harris Faulkner clashed with political commentator/former reality star Wendy Osefo over President Joe Biden’s pick to fill the forthcoming Supreme Court vacancy, and whether his choice could make or break his political future.

Osefo joined Faulkner on Wednesday for a conversation about Biden’s first-year performance in office. At one point, the conversation turned to the president’s pledge to nominate an African American woman as Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor.

“Let me be clear on this because people have stated a black woman ‘Well we need someone that’s qualified,’” Osefo said. “Being a black and a woman and being qualified, those [three] things are not mutually exclusive.”

Faulkner interjected to challenge her stance. Watch the firey moment below. 

READ MORE: 5 Black Women Who Could Replace Breyer on Supreme Court

“Nobody has said that those things do not go together. I don’t know where you’re getting that from, but look at who you are talking to,” Faulkner said, pointing to herself as a Black woman.

“So don’t be ridiculous about that,” Faulkner continued. “Don’t get it twisted. Of course, there are candidates who are black and who are women that are talented.”

Faulkner asked why Biden isn’t seeking to appoint a Native American to the Supreme Court.

Faulkner’s other guest, Jason Meister, noted that the hysteria over Biden’s Supreme Court nominee is “all the result of critical race theory”

Watch the moment via the clip below. 

Previous articleKierra Sheard Explains Why She Keeps Female Friends Away From Her Husband
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

- Advertisement -

