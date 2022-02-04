Fox News Host and Guest Clash Over SCOTUS [WATCH]

*Fox News host Harris Faulkner clashed with political commentator/former reality star Wendy Osefo over President Joe Biden’s pick to fill the forthcoming Supreme Court vacancy, and whether his choice could make or break his political future.

Osefo joined Faulkner on Wednesday for a conversation about Biden’s first-year performance in office. At one point, the conversation turned to the president’s pledge to nominate an African American woman as Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor.

“Let me be clear on this because people have stated a black woman ‘Well we need someone that’s qualified,’” Osefo said. “Being a black and a woman and being qualified, those [three] things are not mutually exclusive.”

Faulkner interjected to challenge her stance. Watch the firey moment below.

Harris Faulkner gets very angry when guest Wendy Osefo suggests Biden’s legacy will receive a boost for nominating an African-American woman to the Supreme Court. Harris’ sentiments are that Biden only used race to win on the campaign trail. GOP guest blames critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/KST9cyzuJH — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) February 2, 2022

“Nobody has said that those things do not go together. I don’t know where you’re getting that from, but look at who you are talking to,” Faulkner said, pointing to herself as a Black woman.

“So don’t be ridiculous about that,” Faulkner continued. “Don’t get it twisted. Of course, there are candidates who are black and who are women that are talented.”

Faulkner asked why Biden isn’t seeking to appoint a Native American to the Supreme Court.

Faulkner’s other guest, Jason Meister, noted that the hysteria over Biden’s Supreme Court nominee is “all the result of critical race theory”

