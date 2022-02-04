Actress A.J. Johnson Celebrated Her 50th B-day with A ‘Beautiful’ Threesome | WATCH

*Actress #AJJohnson detailed how she celebrated her 50th birthday with a “beautiful” #threesome.

The ‘House Party’ actress revealed some risqué information about her sex life during her visit to Angela Yee’s #LipService podcast. The ladies were discussing the normalization of threesomes with one woman and two men. While on the topic, Johnson shared her experience.

“Honestly, I’ve only done that, two men. They traded off. They were friends, and they traded off. It was the best 50th birthday ever. It was never like them together. They were flip-flopping me, and it was like, oh my goodness. It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time. Just romantic and sexy and never intertwined, but at the same time, it was two.”

A.J. goes on to add more details about her birthday fling. She mentions that the two guys were black men from France and spoke French during their encounter. But Johnson wasn’t out of the loop because she speaks French fluently.

