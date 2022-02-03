Thursday, February 3, 2022
Wait. What?! Woman Claims ‘Gang Rape’ Mere Seconds After Joining the Metaverse Virtual World⁠ ⁠

By Fisher Jack
Metaverse Avatar of Nina Jane Patel - screenshot
Metaverse Avatar of Nina Jane Patel – screenshot

*A #UK woman is speaking out after a horrific encounter she said she experienced after joining the metaverse. The #metaverse refers to 3D virtual worlds which simulate real life.⁠

#NinaJanePatel, who serves as vice president of Metaverse Research at an immersive technology firm said she was sexually harassed and “virtually gang-raped” by other users in the virtual game Horizon Worlds developed by Meta, formerly known as Facebook.⁠

“Within 60 seconds of joining,” she wrote in a Medium blog post, “I was verbally and sexually harassed by 3-4 male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang-raped my avatar and took photos.”⁠

The woman then described how she witnessed her avatar being assaulted by a group of male avatars who then sent her messages like “don’t pretend you didn’t love it.”⁠

“A horrible experience that happened so fast and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place. I froze, ” she added. “It was surreal. It was a nightmare,” she said.⁠



Patel told the Daily Mail that she promptly ripped off her headphones to end the encounter, and is having anxiety ever since.

If what she’s saying is true, we can certainly understand what she’s dealing with. BUT, if she’s just straight trippin’, well …

Anyway, we need to hear from Metaverse Research/Facebook/Zuckerberg or someday soon to respond to Nina Jane Patel’s explosive charges.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Steven Ivory: ‘Operators Are Standing By’ and Other Words That Rule Our Lives

 

Fisher Jack

