Mother of Cheslie Kryst Says Ex-Miss USA Suffered With Depression

*Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was suffering from depression before she committed suicide on Sunday — and her mother is speaking out about her daughter’s private battle.

Kryst’s mother April Simpkins says … “I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.”

Simpkins is speaking out following the autopsy that officially confirmed Kryst’s cause of death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner previously informed Variety that Kryst’s death had been ruled a suicide.

“While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death,” said Simpkins.

We previously reported that Kryst, 30, was not only the 2019 pageant winner but a lawyer as well. She is said to have jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 am NYC time on Jan. 30, and was found dead in the street below, the NY Post reports.

The former Miss USA, who had a unit on the ninth floor of the building, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, sources told the news outlet.

“Cheslie wasn’t just my daughter; she was my best friend,” Simpkins told Gayle King on Monday.

“Months earlier, Cheslie had told me the exact same thing: Her mother was her best friend,” King wrote in an essay published Tuesday for Oprah Daily.

In her mother’s mourning statement, Simpkins urges those who are struggling with mental health issues to seek help.

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it — we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating,” Simpkins said.

“Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious,” Simpkins said. “I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

Kryst’s mom asked for donations to her daughter’s favorite organization, Dress for Success.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.