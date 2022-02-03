Anthony Mackie & Kainon Jasper of Brew Brothers, LLC. Announce Business Venture | PHOTOS

*Last week, Actor Anthony Mackie and Kainon Jasper Co-Founders of Brew Brothers, LLC announced their commitment to investing in Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. – 1st Black-Owned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA. The announcement came during the Crowns & Hops Investor Event held at The Miracle Theatre in Inglewood, CA.

In August, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. invited the community to own equity in the brand, and to date, they have over 980+ investors and raised over $700k towards their $1M goal. During the event, they were able to raise over $15k within only a few hours. On Jan 17th their equity raise will be closing, so time is running out to own equity in this historic brand. Crowns & Hops is on track to becoming one of the 1st Black-Owned, Female-Owned, and Veteran-Owned breweries to raise $1M dollars via equity crowdfunding.

At the investor event, hosted by co-founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, guests were updated on the development of their new Crowns Inglewood restaurant and brewpub as well as plans on their 2022 core beers, “BPLB” Hazy IPA, “Freestyle Verses” West Coast IPA and “8 Trill Pils” Pilsner.

They also announced that their products will be available in Southern California Trader Joe’s starting in January of 2022. Currently, their beers are sold in select Whole Foods Markets, Total Wines & More, and at the SoFi Stadium. The musical stylings of the Supa Lowery Bros were also showcased along with food provided by Vibez Patty and complimentary Crowns & Hops beers. Other attendees included Baron Davis, Fuzzy, and Rikki Hughes.

The brand also launched their new “Crowns Vintage” apparel line that is also featured in the new Meta | #BuyBlackLA storefront pop-up on 420 N Fairfax and at crownsandhops.com

The event was sponsored by Square, JP Morgan Chase, Envoi, 11Eleven, and Weekend Urgent Care.

To learn more about the Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. equity crowdfunding campaign and to invest, please visit www.OwnCrowns.com.

About Crowns & Hops Brewing Company:

In 6-years, Co-Founders Teo Hunter & Beny Ashburn have become the leaders and voices of a craft beer movement, bringing much-needed diversity and inclusion to the industry. Hunter & Ashburn disrupted the status quo of the craft beer industry and built a brand that is bigger than beer. Through their global social movement #BlackPeopleLoveBeer & #BrownPeopleLoveBeer, they have been able to galvanize the voices of people of color in craft beer.

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co’s mission is to create spaces that are community-centric, driving diversity, racial equity, economic growth, and influencing inclusion. This creates jobs and new career paths for people of color in and around the beer industry.

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. will be the first Black-Owned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA. In winter 2022, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. is set to open their flagship 14,000 sq. ft. restaurant and brewpub Crowns Inglewood off of Crenshaw Blvd & Manchester Ave. Crowns Inglewood will be a community establishment that will provide a safe family-friendly space to gather, dine and have delicious independent craft beer.

Welcome to The New Now of craft beer. #OWNYOURCROWN

