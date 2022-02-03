Thursday, February 3, 2022
An $8,000 Virginia Humanities Grant Awarded to More Than a Fraction Foundation for Heritage Program

By Eunice Moseley
*The More Than a Fraction Foundation (MTAFF) announces an $8,000 grant from Virginia Humanities for its Merry Tree Memorial heritage program, currently titled “1872 Forward: Celebrating Virginia Tech” by Virginia Tech.  The three-day event happening on March 24-26, 2022 at Virginia Tech (VT) celebrates 150 years of Virginia Tech history. Program activities include the “1872 Forward: A Cultural Arts Celebration”  on Friday, March 25th at 8pmEST (Moss Arts Center) and on Saturday, March 26th tours of Historic Smithfield and the Solitude house as well presentations on “Contested Spaces: A Tri-Racial Conversation.” These programs are funded in part by this grant from Virginia Humanities.

Located in Charlottesville, Virginia on the campus of the University of Virginia, Virginia Humanities is a state humanities council that aims to share the stories of Virginians and find ways for people to share their own stories. This focus is to connect Virginians with their history and culture. Virginia Humanities seek to help Virginians to know each other a little better. Virginia Humanities funding partners are the University of Virginia and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mother of Cheslie Kryst Says Ex-Miss USA Suffered With Depression

The More Than a Fraction Foundation, whose mission is to re-explore pre-Civil War American history from the point of view of the African peoples of the period, partners in presenting the Virginia Tech “1872 Forward” series of events with the Council for Virginia Tech History. Programming starts Thursday, March 24th at 12noonEST with a book launch by Professor Dan Thorp (Owens Ballroom), moderated by Laura Belmonte, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and at 4pmEST the Honoring of the Native American Land unveiling (Owens Ballroom), moderated by Virginia Tech, Town of Blacksburg and members of the Native American communities. On Friday, March 25th at noonEST its another book launch by Professor Peter Wallenstein, moderated by Sylvester Johnson, Professor of CLAHA and Director of the Virginia Tech Center for Humanities (Owens Ballroom), at 3pmEST the Official Dedication of Hoge Hall (after Janie and William Hoge who took in eight pioneering black students) and Whitehurst Hall (after James Leslie Whitehurst, Jr. who was the 1st black student allowed to live and eat on campus and the 1st on VT’s Board of Visitors), and ends at 8pmEST with the “1872 Forward: A Cultural Arts Celebration” (Moss Arts Center) with arts, music, dance and poetry performances. The three-day program ends Saturday, March 26th and additional information can be found by logging onto www.MoreThanaFraction.org. Registration for “1872 Forward” is via Virginia Tech’s Office for Strategic Affairs at www.StrategicAffairs.vt.edu/CouncilonVTHistory/1872-forward–celebrating-virginia-tech.html.

The More Than a Fraction Foundation, founded by Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC), operates under the mantel “From Separation to Reunification” with a mission to expand research and education on the history, culture and experiences of Africans in America and African-Americans in America as it connects to our society today. MTAFF promotes new angles of research and education from innovative lenses and focus points.

www.MoreThanaFraction.org

# # #

 

Freelance Associates

Contact: Dr. Eunice Moseley

Long Beach, CA 90807

Off: (562) 424-3836

E-mail: [email protected]

Eunice Moseley
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

