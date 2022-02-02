Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Whoopi is ‘Livid’ Over ‘The View’ Suspension – Threatening to Quit – Or is She Just in Her Feelings?

By Fisher Jack
Whoopi Goldberg
*It looks like Whoopi Goldberg is not sticking around to see how the aftermath of her recent suspension plays out. According to a source, Whoopi tells her co-host that she plans to quit the show.

Whoopi Goldberg is apparently “livid” after she recently was suspended from “The View” over her claim that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Whoopi feels “humiliated” at being disciplined by ABC executives after she followed their advice to apologize for the ill-conceived comments.

Whoopi thinks the ABC executives played her, ”She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show With Steven Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day. Following Whoopi’s apology tour, ABC News president, Kim Godwin, announced her decision to suspend Goldberg for two weeks late Tuesday,she expressed to the staffers that such decisions “are never easy, but necessary.”

Whoopi Goldberg, The View co-hosts
A source says that Whoopi is taking the suspension hard and says she wants to leave the show.

So, do think Whoopi is just in her feelings or do you think she’d actually bolt from “The View?”

