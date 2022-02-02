Which City Has the Cheapest Rent in America?

*Some of the cheapest cities for renters happen to be located in the midwest, east coast, and southern states, according to reports.

Per 24/7 Wall St., “Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that,” the outlet writes. But for some, cheap rents in a number of U.S. cities are making life amid the pandemic a little less stressful. Below is a list of those cities.

According to reports, rents rose rapidly last year, as the “median asking price for apartments with zero to two bedrooms averaged an increase of 10.1%,” the outlet writes.

When it comes to the lowest rentals in the nation, Oklahoma City topped the results of a new study at $949, which was up 15.7%. No other city had a monthly rent figure of less than $1,000.

Here’s more from the Realtor.com study:

December Highlights:

December marks the sixth month in a row where rent growth has reached double digits for 0-2 bedrooms properties (19.3% Y/Y), pushing the median rent in the 50 largest metros to $1,781.

Median rents for two-bedroom units saw the first monthly decline in over a year; rent growth for one-bedroom units plateaued; only studio units saw continuing growth in December.

Rent by size: Studio: $1,462, up 18.6% ($230) year-over-year; 1-bed: $1,651, up 19.3% ($267); 2-bed: $2,003, up 19.1% ($320).

End of Year Highlights: