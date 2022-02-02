Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Which City Has the Cheapest Rent in America?

By Ny MaGee
The Old Courthouse is seen in front of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri on November 1, 2018. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

*Some of the cheapest cities for renters happen to be located in the midwest, east coast, and southern states, according to reports. 

Per 24/7 Wall St., “Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that,” the outlet writes. But for some, cheap rents in a number of U.S. cities are making life amid the pandemic a little less stressful. Below is a list of those cities. 

READ MORE:  Rental Prices Rising in Atlanta, 1 Bedroom Apartment Costs $1715 a Month

 

According to reports, rents rose rapidly last year, as the “median asking price for apartments with zero to two bedrooms averaged an increase of 10.1%,” the outlet writes. 

When it comes to the lowest rentals in the nation, Oklahoma City topped the results of a new study at $949, which was up 15.7%. No other city had a monthly rent figure of less than $1,000.

Here’s more from the Realtor.com study:

December Highlights: 

  • December marks the sixth month in a row where rent growth has reached double digits for 0-2 bedrooms properties (19.3% Y/Y), pushing the median rent in the 50 largest metros to  $1,781. 
  • Median rents for two-bedroom units saw the first monthly decline in over a year; rent growth for one-bedroom units  plateaued; only studio units saw continuing growth in December.
  • Rent by size: Studio: $1,462, up 18.6% ($230) year-over-year; 1-bed: $1,651, up 19.3% ($267); 2-bed: $2,003, up 19.1% ($320).

End of Year Highlights: 

  • In 2021, the average year-over-year growth in median asking rents for 0-2 bedrooms properties was 10.1%, higher than our 2022 forecasted growth (7.1%).  
  • The most significant year-over-year rent growth was seen among two-bedroom units, with an average rate of 11.7%. The average growth for one-bedroom units was 10.0%, and the growth rate for studios was 6.1%.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

